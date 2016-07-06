5 of the craziest conspiracy theories we've heard about Hiddleswift

There's something not quite right about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's blossoming romance. Call us cynical, but we can't help but think there's more to their OTT staged love affair than plain chemistry. Here's our round-up of the craziest conspiracy Hiddleswift theories we've heard ('cause you ain't fooling anyone, guys).

1. This is all an elaborate set up orchestrated by Taylor for her next music video

Is it a strange coincidence that all of the photographs leaked of Tay-Tom happen to have the most romantic backdrop of all time? From exploring the colosseum in Rome to holding hands on a beach in Rhode Island, the different settings would make for a dreamy montage in an upcoming music video of Tay's.

It also makes for some pretty damning evidence that ALL of the snaps have been taken by the same photo agency - perhaps set up by Taylor herself?

Also AS IF Tom Hiddleston would voluntarily wear an 'I HEART TS' shirt. There's under the thumb... and then there's this.

Finally, Tay hasn't released any new music in a while and is due out for a single... could this all just be the greatest publicity stunt of all time? If so, step aside Beyonce, there's a new Queen in town.

Likelihood: 7/10. If it looks too good to be true (AKA their entire documented relationship) then it probably is too good to be true.

2. Tay is seeking revenge on Calvin

The singer dated Calvin Harris for 15 months before they ended their relationship. Rumours circulated the famous DJ dumped Taylor because he couldn't handle her high flying lifestyle. Taylor may have plotted her payback by hooking up with Tom Hiddleston, who she was first spotted dancing with at the Met Gala in May.

Likelihood: 2/10. We don't think even a girl as calculating as Taylor would be this cruel.

3. Taylor wants to be the next Bond girl

Tom Hiddleston is supposedly in the running to play the next James Bond, meaning Swizzle could be in the running to be his leading lady. Taylor has done some acting before (The Giver and Valentine's Day) so perhaps she's wanting to conquer Hollywood too?

Likelihood: 3/10. Nah, she's too busy and successful focussing on worldwide domination to be a sidekick in a movie.

4. Tay wants a British passport

There's a chance the Shake it Off singer fell in love with the UK when she visited Scotland with her ex-beau Calvin. If she were to marry Tom, she's guaranteed a British passport. Very convenient for all the touring she does.

Likelihood: 0:10. Cheers, Brexit!

5. They're legitimately in love.

Hey, crazier things have happened...

Likelihood: 6/10. Those couples photos are pretty cute... even if they're staged.

