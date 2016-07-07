Michelle Bridges rocks out at a heavy metal concert

Michelle Bridges let her hair down last night when she saw metal band Parkway Drive in Melbourne.

The 45-year-old joined her partner, Steve 'Commando' Willis, at the event and posted footage from the gig on Instagram.

"Ok, well I went with @commandosteve to my very first @parkwaydriveofficial concert!!! Too much FUN!," she said.

The Biggest Loser trainer took the night off from parenting duties to cheer on the band.

Michelle - who gave birth to Axel last December - recently shared an adorable snap of her first born.

“I’ve got this mother instinct that people always talk about,” she previously said in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“It’s quite fierce and protective.”

