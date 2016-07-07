News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MKR's most explosive feud begins
MKR's most explosive feud begins

Michelle Bridges rocks out at a heavy metal concert

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /


Michelle Bridges rocks out at a heavy metal concert

Michelle Bridges rocks out at a heavy metal concert

Michelle Bridges let her hair down last night when she saw metal band Parkway Drive in Melbourne.

The 45-year-old joined her partner, Steve 'Commando' Willis, at the event and posted footage from the gig on Instagram.

RELATED: Michelle Bridges loses it at paparazzi in Woolworths
RELATED: Michelle Bridges shares a photo of her baby boy

Source: Instagram.

"Ok, well I went with @commandosteve to my very first @parkwaydriveofficial concert!!! Too much FUN!," she said.

The Biggest Loser trainer took the night off from parenting duties to cheer on the band.

Michelle - who gave birth to Axel last December - recently shared an adorable snap of her first born.

Axel. Source: Instagram.

Axel. Source: Instagram.

“I’ve got this mother instinct that people always talk about,” she previously said in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“It’s quite fierce and protective.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top