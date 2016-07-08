Kanye was "obsessed with the anatomy" of Caitlyn's wax figure

Kanye West was "obsessed with the anatomy" of Caitlyn Jenner's wax figure

Kanye West knows how to spend money, which is maybe why he recently revealed he was $53m in debt.

According to Life & Style magazine, the controversial rapper splashed out a staggering $750,000 on the wax figures, which include his wife Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Rihanna, for his new music video, Famous.

“Kanye paid over $750,000 for the wax figures,” a source reveals. “It took over six months to make them and Kanye was involved in all stages of development of the figures.

"At one point, the music video shoot was delayed six weeks because Kanye wasn’t happy with how the figures looked."

And we’re told Yeezy, 39, became “obsessed” with the wax work of his in-law Caitlyn Jenner.

"Kanye became obsessed with the anatomy of Caitlyn Jenner's wax figure. He never consulted Caitlyn, though," the source added.

“He just took the liberty of using her image for the video.”

