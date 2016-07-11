MKR couple are expecting their first baby

My Kitchen Rules couple Drasko and Bianca Jankovic have revealed they’re expecting their first baby.

They told New Idea that they’ve been trying since the start of the year.

The reality TV stars revealed that they’re son is due in November. Drasko, 29 and Bianca, 33 admit that they are already planning to give their unborn bub siblings in the future.

“We need at least a head chef, and a sous chef, and maybe – if we have a third – we’ll have a pastry chef," the father-to-be told New Idea.

The couple from Western Australia are now Sydney-based and are excited to be starting a family.

They spoke to Woman’s Day last year about definitely wanting kids, but between moving states and Drasko starting work at Colin Fassnidge’s restaurant, Four in Hand, meant they were too busy.

In his most recent interview Drasko revealed that he would be leaving his apprenticeship at Four in Hand. He explained that it was nothing personal but a decision he made because he didn’t want to be an absent father and husband. He's now working at the Royal Sydney Golf Club.

Bianca and Drasko got married in February last year after postponing the event so they could go on MKR. They celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this year, sharing an Instagram snap to mark the occasion.

The happily married couple are now excited for their next adventure with a new addition.

