Rebecca Judd shows off her baby bump

Bec Judd shows off her baby bump

Bec Judd looks a lot different from the side than she does the back, as her twin bump really starts growing.

The 33-year-old showed off her latest baby bump photo in active wear, enjoying some winter rays.

RELATED: Bec Judd on pregnancy

RELATED: Rebecca Judd Slammed For Letting Her Children Play Dress-Up In Her Couture Logies Gown

Bec captioned the image with, “front view is a bit different. Catching some rare winter rays.”

The mother-of-two is currently pregnant with twin boys who are due to arrive in October.

Three weeks ago she posted a double-up photo of her growing bump, in a black and white striped dress.

Bec has posted other photos of her bump getting plenty of sunshine. In an image she posted at 26 weeks, she wrote, “This mummy tummy is going to get HUGE.”

The weather presenter revealed her twin news on Instagram in April admitting she was nervous but excited.

“OMGEEEEEE- freakin TWINS are on the way. I get heart palpitations and sweats telling people as I'm still in shock but also giddy with excitement,” she wrote.

Bec looks like she’s embracing the excitement in her most recent photo while showing off her beautiful baby bump.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.