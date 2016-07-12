Sofia Vergara throws a 'lemon party' for her 44th birthday

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 44th birthday party by hosting a lemon themed party.

The Modern Family star had a fruity celebration with her friends and family in LA, with her 23-year-old son Manolo Ganzalez-Ripoll Vergara even donning a lemon costume as part of the fun.

“Ready for my mother’s Italian lemon themed birthday party!!! #LemonParty #IfYouWill,” he captioned on a video he posted to Instagram.

“Happy birthday, mum! I can't believe you're turning forty...hey!'” Manolo said in the clip before his mum dramatically pushed him aside by his mum so he couldn't reveal her age.

Sofia then posted a series of snaps of herself with her son and her husband Joe Manganiello at the celebrations.

The star's cake was topped with a giant edible flower, and there was also a limoncello bar at the celebration.

We're not sure why Sofia picked a lemon theme, but her bash looked more sweet than sour!

