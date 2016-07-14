Check out Chris Hemsworth crazily ripped body for Thor

Check out Chris Hemsworth crazily ripped body!

Hubba hubba!

Chris Hemsworth has bulked up to play Norse god Thor again for the latest movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

In a video clip posted to Instagram, the 32-year-old actor can be seen waking up a colleague with a roar - and the best bit is, he's topless and showing off his ripped bod!

Hemsworth credits his beefed up bod to Dr Eric Goodman and his book, True To Form.

"If you’ve ever suffered from back pain or want a stronger healthier body then check this book out,” the star wrote in his introduction to the book, according to the Daily Mail.

”I incorporate it into my everyday workouts and daily movements and I’ve never felt stronger, it’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth's co-star Tom Hiddleston, who plays his evil brother Loki in the flick, has been making headlines with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The pair are currently staying in the Gold Coast while Hiddleston films over the next couple of months.

