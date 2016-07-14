Liev Schreiber reveals the best erection he ever got

Naomi Watts' partner reveals the best erection he ever got

Naomi Watts' partner, actor Liev Schreiber, has revealed the stunning Aussie actress wasn't the first Hollywood star to...ahem, excite him.

Speaking with late night TV host Conan O'Brien, the 48-year-old actor recalled his first movie role in which he played a transvestite opposite Steve Martin in the movie, Mixed Nuts.

"I'm so nervous, I'm literally shaking around everybody," Liev said about his first day on the 1994 film's set.

Liev said he originally thought he was just doing a read-through of the script, so he decided to dress down and wear jeans for the occasion.

BIG MISTAKE.

Very quickly he was handed a pair of sweatpants and high heels and told he was going to be having a dance rehearsal with Steve.

"I realised that I had worn boxer shorts under my jeans," the father-of-two said. "Guys know, when you wear boxer shorts with sweatpants, it's problematic."

Conan agreed, adding: "You don’t get a ton of protection or coverage."

As if things couldn't get any worse, Liev soon learned the dance he and Steve needed to do was the foxtrot - a fairly intense routine that sees one partner putting their leg between the other's thighs.

"I chuckled to myself and thought, 'Boy, would this be inappropriate if I became aroused," the actor told Conan. "So, of course, I get probably the best [erection] I’ve ever had.

"I’m mortified because we haven’t even shook hands yet and every time he spins me, it’s ‘thwack!’ into his leg. Steve was just sort of looking up at the ceiling swinging me around…. I want to say I’ve come a long way since then."

