Anthony Anderson’s hilarious freak out about his Emmy nomination!

Who says the Emmy nominations announcement has to be a dry reading of a bunch of names?

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson was full of energy on Thursday morning as he joined Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham to announce the 2016 Emmy nominations.

Things started off slow as Anderson recalled how he was the last one to hear when he was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the ABC comedy series last year, but he didn't mind finding out late when the news was that he was up for an Emmy.

This year, though, Anderson was the first to hear and made his jubilation at his nomination as well as ones for co-star Tracee Ellis Ross and the show widely apparent.

Graham read Anderson's name first when they got to the best actor in a comedy series category, and as soon as the first syllable of his name escaped her lips, Anderson slapped the podium, jumped back and let out a loud, "Woooo!"

"Hi, Mama! I know you watching," he continued, as Graham laughed before congratulating him as he collected himself.

"You don't even have to name nobody else. Just go on to the next category," Anderson told Graham, but she continued on with his fellow nominees.

When he got to co-star Tracee Ellis Ross' name in the best comedy actress category, Anderson shouted it and collected himself before moving on to the next nominee, Amy Schumer.

After Graham brought Television Academy CEO Bruce Rosenblum back to the stage for the last two categories, with Anderson seeming reluctant to do that, Rosenblum read the best comedy series nominees first and, sure enough, Black-ish was atop the list.

"Let me say it," Anderson said, jumping in front of Rosenblum. "Black-ish! Oh!"

He also joked that the last drama series nomination should also go to Black-ish.

Those weren't the only lighthearted moments. Anderson took a minute to say best drama actress nominee Tatiana Maslany, as he had to reach into his pocket for the phonetic spelling of her name.

"Which one is it? How do you say it?" he asked Graham.

She offered to "just do it," but Anderson was determined. "I went to public school in Compton, but I got this," he said before sounding out the Orphan Black star's name with Graham helping.

This story originally appeared on Yahoo.com