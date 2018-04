Celebs pay tribute to the Bastille Day attack

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief after dozens of people were killed in a truck attack in Nice on Bastille Day. Everyone from Ariel Winter to Suki Waterhouse paid tribute to the victims of the horrific attack.

Pray for Nice. Pray for France. Pray for our world ❤️ my heart is broken — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) July 14, 2016

What's happening in this world ? #PrayForNice — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 14, 2016

My heart goes out to France. #PrayForNice — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) July 14, 2016

🇫🇷💔😢 — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) July 14, 2016

Anger breeding pain and death, over and over and over. Such a tragedy. Such a waste. Such a shame. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 14, 2016

Heartsick over Nice. Horrified. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 14, 2016

Heartbroken to hear the news about Nice, France... Hatred has to stop. Promoting any kind of hatred, anywhere, has to stop. 💔🇫🇷 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 14, 2016

#prayforNice

