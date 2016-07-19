HBO has confirmed that the next season of Game of Thrones will be just seven episodes long instead of the usual 10.

Game of Thrones season seven production drama

What’s more, we’ll have to wait until winter next year to see them all! That’s at least a few months behind schedule.

Season eight is also expected to be somewhere between six and eight episodes long. WHY?!

Well, since winter has officially arrived in the series by then, it just makes sense to film at a colder time of year. Oh, and to film both seasons all at once.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. “Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

Showrunners David Benoff and D.B. Weiss already told Variety earlier this month that filming of the hit drama would be delayed, after rumours began to circulate online.

“We’re starting a little bit later because, you know, [at] the end of the season ‘Winter is here,’ and that means sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore,” they said. “So we kind of pushed everything down the line so we can get some grim grey weather, even in the sunnier places we shoot.”

Production is expected to begin in Spain, Northern Ireland and Iceland by August, so season seven won’t be released until around June 2017.

This means that the show, which was nominated for 23 Emmys this year, will miss the May 31 cut-off to be eligible for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Forget their Awards woes – what about our Thrones withdrawals?!

