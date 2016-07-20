Khloe Kardashian remakes ‘Charlie bit my finger’ video with her nephews

Nearly a decade ago two British boys went viral on YouTube with a hilarious video called ‘Charlie bit my finger’.

Now the hit internet clip has been recreated by Khloe Kardashian with her nephews Mason Disick and Reign Disick.

The video is hilariously cute. It shows one-year-old Reign biting his older brother, 6-year-old Mason’s finger in the recreation of the YouTube hit.

Aunty Khloe is behind the camera in a fit of giggles during filming.

“Ow! Charlie bit my finger and it really hurts,” Mason says while laughing and rolling around in-and-out of shot.

Khloe’s voice can then be heard from behind the camera.

“Charlie doesn’t care. Look at Charlie,” she says.

The video was captioned with, “I miss my boys. How cute are they?!?” With a lot of love heart emojis.

The video has over 4 million views already and over 8000 comments.

Many of the comments on the video post however are taking aim at Khloe after she became involved in a Twitter feud at the beginning of the week with actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

The duo took to an online battle over the drama between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The video though is extremely cute, those nephews of yours Khloe truly are adorable.

