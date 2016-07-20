Chrissy Teigen shares Hollywood secrets in hilarious Twitter Q&A

Chrissy Teigen is known for keeping it real.

Chrissy Teigen shares Hollywood secrest in hilarious Twitter Q&A

Whether the model and author is tweeting about Donald Trump or her newborn daughter Luna, you can be sure you'll be laughing at her insight.

And now Chrissy has spilled the beans on what it's like to live the life of a celebrity, sharing some of Hollywood's biggest "secrets" in a hilarious Twitter Q&A.

Chrissy, who is married to John Legend, answered questions from fans talking about everything her famous celebrity friends to Hollywood conspiracy theories.

Unfortunately she provides no answers on the illuminati, but we get the feeling she was keeping a close eye on the Taylor Swift-Kimye drama!

Below are some of Chrissy's best responses.

Q. How many people do you know are part of the illuminati?

A. Zero. I thought when I married John he would have to tell me.

Q. Do you think celebrity babies know they’re celebrity babies? like can you imagine being Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s bb? That’s so fun.

A. They don’t and they don’t know you’re famous no matter how many times you yell it at them.

Q. Do famous people have other famous people as their names under their contacts or have nicknames?

A. Code names, like cheating spouses.

Q. What about dinner reservations? Real names?

A. Stage name. Better table. Sometimes I make a res under John’s name then kick him out of my girls dinner.

Q. Is “my people will call your people” an actual thing?

A. Yes, we are incapable of handling our own lives and need to be coddled like children.

Q. Do celebs fangirl when other celebrities tweet them or like their stuff on Instagram?

A. I get nervous when people I respect follow me. I will go on best behaviour for the day then forget/all goes to hell.

Q. How many “swag bags” do you actually get from events, and do you use what’s in them?

A. Don’t look anymore. Gets donated or brought out in drunken girl’s night giveaways. One can only have so much lip balm.

Q. How tense does it get at award shows when the host makes an ill-conceived joke about a celeb who’s in the audience?

A. I dunno I’m drunk.

Q. Do celebrities msg/call each other (with jokes, concerns or popcorn) when a twitter beef is occurring?

A. Oh yes.

Q. Do celebs have like a group chat and when sh*t happens it’s just like “oh mcSH*TTTTT MAN”?

A. YEP.

