They're one of the most loved-up couples on the planet, but Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship began as a casual sex type-situation.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were 'friends with benefits'

In an interview with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM radio show, the Bad Moms actress revealed she and her hubby started out as "friends with benefits" before becoming serious.

"We, oddly, both did a movie called — I did Friends With Benefits, he did a movie called No Strings Attached," the 32-year-old revealed.

"If we just paid attention to these movies, we should know that s*** like this does not work out in real life. Well, we clearly didn't pay attention. We shook hands, we're like, 'Let's just have fun!' I mean, literally, we lived out our movies. We literally just had a very open conversation."

Kunis, who played Kutcher’s love interest on That '70s Show for eight seasons when she was a teenager, then told the host that she and 38-year-old actor would have never worked out had they started dating in their younger years.

"We would never be together based on the people that we used to be," she admitted.

But years in 2011, Kutcher invited Kunis to a housewarming party, where she was planning to set him up with once of her girlfriends.

"So I went over. Long story short — I didn't leave till the next morning," she added. "And that was the first time, ever, that I'd ever slept over when I was single … at a guy's house."

Asked if she and Kutcher ended up sleeping together, Kunis responded: "Well, I'll tell you this much, he didn't let me leave. At 2 in the morning I was like, 'I'm gonna call an Uber! See you later.' And he was like, 'You're crazy!' And I was like, 'Bye!'

“Like, when I was single, I was so adamant about never, as stupid as it sounds, never staying over at a guy's house. I was, like, peacing out, and he was like, ‘You're not leaving.’ And that was the first time and only time."

Kutcher had just broken up with his ex-wife Demi Moore, so Kunis revealed they agreed to try and be non-exclusive.

"We'd literally attempt to go see other people, and then that night we'd be like, 'Hey! What are you up to? Wanna come over?'" Kunis recalled. "It ended up going from just having fun to genuinely wanting … When I realised I was nervous when I spoke to him, I was like, 'I don't like this anymore.'"

In 2015 the pair - who are parents to 21-month-old daughter Wyatt — tied the knot and are currently expecting their second child together.

