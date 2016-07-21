Johnny Depp won't pay Amber Heard unless she keeps quiet

Johnny Depp won't release his financial details to Amber Heard until she promises to keep them private.

According to legal documents obtained by gossip website TMZ, the Black Mass actor claims the 30-year-old star has refused to sign a confidentiality agreement, but he's aware she is entitled to find out some information about his monetary situation.

Johnny's lawyer Laura Wasser claims in the documents that Amber has been telling the media information about the former couple, who are not thought to have had a pre-nuptial agreement.

The pair - who met on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary and were married for just 15 months - are currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle after announcing their split in May.

Amber has been granted a temporary restraining order against Johnny after claiming in court that her decision to file for divorce from him was prompted by the actor physically attacking her with an iPhone, leaving her with a bruised eye.

She alleged that "during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me".

In recent weeks, Johnny, 53, has doubled the asking price on his French estate, which is set on 37 acres of land and comes complete with more than a dozen buildings, to £42 million.

He has also listed his seven-bedroom Venetian mansion for £9 million.

Last week, Amber met up with her ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree, who she split from five years ago, at Republique in Los Angeles.

