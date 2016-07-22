Liam Hemsworth posts rare photo of Miley on Instagram

YOU GUYS!

Liam Hemsworth has made his relationship with Miley Insta-official... kinda.

The Aussie actor shared a pic of his pet pig Bubba Sue and fans claim Miley Cryus is in the background!

"Just another day at the office," Liam captioned the snap.

Although he didn't confirm whether or not it was Miley, Instagram users believed it to be her.

"Miley's cute in this pic," said one.

Another wrote: "OH MY MILEY."

The pair have been going strong since they rekindled their romance earlier this year after breaking up in 2013.

The We Can't Stop singer recently posted a selfie to Instagram of herself posing in the mirror with in jersey-style T-shirt, with the word 'Hemsworth' emblazoned on the back causing fans to speculate they had secretly wed.

Liam confirmed the couple - who first met on the set of The Last Song - were most definitely back on earlier this year, telling GQ magazine that "people will figure it out, they already have".

