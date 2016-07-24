Big Brother UK star Laura Carter regrets sex with Marco Pierre White Jr

Big Brother UK contestant Laura Carter was evicted from the house on Friday night, just days before the final on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old actress and model was voted out in what was supposed to be the last eviction of the series.

Host Emma Willis, however, revealed a twist and two more housemates will be booted out of the show on Sunday – although none of the contestants know that.

Andy West, Jason Burrill and Jackson Blyton were spared eviction, but will now go back up for the public vote alongside Hughie Maughan, Evelyn Ellis, Sam Griffen and Jayne Connery.

Laura left the house to both boos and cheers from the live audience on Friday night and said she did not know how she felt about being given the boot.

Laura, who described herself as the “sexiest housemate” soon after entering the house, also said she regretted kissing fellow housemate Marco Pierre White Jr earlier in the show.

Speaking about her antics, after leaving the house, she said she was “absolutely mortified”.

“I can’t believe it happened, I immediately regretted it. When Marco gave me that attention … it’s the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Host Emma said on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side that Laura had told her she was shocked that her dalliance with Marco was even shown on TV.

Now that’s she out the running, Laura admitted that despite her close friendship with Evelyn, she is backing Hughie to win the show.

Marco was the first housemate to be kicked out of the 2016 season, after he engaged in an X-rated romp with Laura.

Despite claiming that his 36-year-old fianceé had given him a "hall pass" for his time on the show, Marco, 21, has now admitted that maybe there was a little confusion as to what that entailed.

Marco and Laura caused controversy after the tattooed star was seen sucking Laura's nipples on camera.

They were also shown having naked make-out sessions in the hot tub and admitted to having sex in the same room as their housemates.

