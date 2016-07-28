Kim K shares cute video of Saint West

Kim Kardashian’s second born, Saint West hasn’t had much social media attention since he was born in December last year.

But Kimmy K just posted the most adorable video of him to Snapchat.

Little Saint looks just like his dad, Kanye West. He looks so cute in his car seat.

While Kim’s firstborn North West gets a lot of social media attention, this is a rare appearance of her son.

Saint West was seen during a public outing with Kim and some of the Kardashian clan when they were out shopping this week – he was snapped by the paparazzi.

Now – in true Kim form – she’s given us a much clearer and cuter look at her little baby.

Saint West made his Snapchat debut in June and then again earlier this month. Third time's a charm with this very cute clip.

Hopefully this is the start of baby spam because he is so gosh darn cute.

