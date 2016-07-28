Are the new Bachelor girls the craziest yet?

The first episode of The Bachelor Australia aired last night, and it looks like Richie Strahan has his hands full with this year's bachelorettes!

While everyone’s been talking about feisty blonde bombshell Keira, more than a few girls stood out for their OTT antics.

We couldn’t forget Eliza or her singing THAT song that's now stuck in our heads. You know, the one she kept singing over and over and over again. "Look at you, my heartbeat is forever new..."

“At the end of the day you got to put yourself out there and be remembered for something so I had to put my all on the line,” she told News.com.au. “We’ll see if he picks up what I’m putting down.”

Then there was a Cinderella moment when children’s entertainer Janey deliberately left her shoe for Richie to find, and Russian stunner Sasha was obviously was feeling peckish, because she started eating her rose during the rose ceremony!

All this cutting in can make a lady hungry y'know. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/jjXLFAQ70G — (((Osher Günsberg))) (@oshergunsberg) July 27, 2016

There were also a whole heap of interruptions from the ladies, who were ruthlessly vying for Richie’s affection at every opportunity.

“I don’t care about making friends,” Keira declared.

But if that wasn’t cray enough, foul-mouthed Vintaea decided that she didn’t fancy this year’s bachelor and walked out during the rose ceremony. Normally it’s the Bachelor decides and who stays and who leaves.

“The moment I met Richie, I knew he wasn’t right for me so I left, pretty simple,” tomboy Vintea revealed.

“If the bachelor had been a guy I initially liked, then I would of pushed through the dresses, make up and high heels and stayed and gone for the win.” Sure you would’ve, love.

And while all of this makes great TV, will it actually win over Richie's heart? Or are some of these ladies just hoping to become the 'next Laurina' and appear on the next instalment of I'm A Celebrity?

We can't help but wonder....

