Ozzy 'Space sounds boring because there's no alcohol or sex'

While some celebrities are queuing up to venture into space on an upcoming Virgin Galactic flight, Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has no interest.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 67-year-old rocker revealed he visited NASA's Johnson Space Center with his son Jack Osbourne, but became disinterested when he learned that sex and alcohol are banned in space.

'What a boring place! What's left?' the Black Sabbath star remarked

Ozzy, who's rekindled with his wife Sharon after claims he cheated, recently spent 10 weeks travelling the globe with 30-year-old Jack for new TV show Ozzy and Jack's World Detour.

What's more, Ozzy also revealed that he barely remembers The Alamo, where he was famously arrested and banned from San Antonio in Texas for a decade in 1982 after he drunkenly urinated on a monument to those who died in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo.

"I found out I never peed on the Alamo after all," he added.

Sharon Osbourne recently revealed she's forgiven her cheating hubby of 33 years, after claims he had been unfaithful.

The 63-year-old said she'd taken Ozzy back because she "can't" live without him, although she thinks it will take her a while until she can trust him again.

