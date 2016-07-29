Stranger Things star looks totally different with long hair

Millie B Brown is killing it right now on the Netflix original series Stranger Things as the creepy, mysterious character of Eleven.

But before filming the role, the 12-year-old star looked totally unrecognisable from her shaven appearance on the series, and her parents were not happy about her new look.

“I had very long hair and I cut it all off for the part," she told Vulture. “I read the script and I was so happy with my character and I thought: 'This is how it's gotta be'. My mom and my grandpa were like, 'No, you can't do that.'

“It took me 12 years - well, 11 years - to grow something. [My hair] wasn't thick, but it was long. And then they shaved it all off and it was very hard for my parents. But I convinced them. I was like, 'Dude, it grows back. It's fine.'"

Millie, who rose to fame with parts on Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (she played the young Alice!), stars alongside Winona Ryder in the eerie new sci fi series.

In the show, Millie plays a telekinetic young girl who helps a group of friends to find their missing friend.

The series, which has been compared to ‘70s and ‘80s sci fi classics like Alien(s) and E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, has been a massive hit for the Netflix streaming service.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

