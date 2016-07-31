Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders on how Absolutely Fabulous changed comedy

Absolutely Fabulous stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders on returning to Ab Fab

The comedy duo hosted the Australian premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie at Sydney's State Theatre.

Making their way down the red carpet, Ab Fab stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley chatted to Be about returning to the sitcom, this time on the big screen.

"It's so easy," Jennifer told Be. "It's always about four years. We've been doing it for about 25, so it's always been about four years that we come back."

As for how the comedy genre has changed in that time thanks to Ab Fab, Jennifer, 58, says mostly people just drink more now onscreen. Righto, pass the champers!

"I think people are drinking a lot more and falling over a lot more in comedy now," she said. "Of course we're seeing more women in comedy too."

Joanna Lumley, 70, chimed in: "We seemed extreme in 1991 and now we seem completely normal."

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie picks up a few years since the end of 2012's season six, with Edina (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) still obsessed with fashion, still drunk, still rivals with Stella McCartney, and still looking just as fabulous as they did when the TV series first aired on BBC in 1992.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie hits Australian cinemas on August 4, 2016.

