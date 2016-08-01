Outspoken Alex Perry doesn’t hold back at Ab Fab premiere

Alex Perry raised a few eyebrows with his outspoken speech at the Sydney premiere of Absolutely Fabulous yesterday.

The Australia’s Next Top Model judge delivered a bizarre rant ahead of the movie - which was attended by Ab Fab stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley - by making jokes about drugs.

“When you watch Ab Fab and you see Patsy coming out of the bathroom and she's been racking up. Racking up is drug speak for people who do lines of cocaine,” he joked.

“I don’t know how I know that… I Googled that actually.”

Perry, 53, continued to leave the crowd in the theatre speechless by hinting that drugs are rife in the fashion industry.

“There's never as much mirth in it when someone from the fashion industry is watching it because we've been at functions and we've watched that person go relentlessly to the bathroom 12 times,” he continued. “No one pees that much, at all.”

“Whatever it takes to get you through the David Jones fashion launch,” he added, taking a jibe at the department store that dropped him in 2013. “Not sorry. There you go, inappropriate.”

Perry also caused controversy by saying he watches Ab Fab “on an autistic level.”

“I've got the box set and when I go to Asia, the television's not really good there so I watch it all the time, almost like an autistic level,” he added.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie hits Australian cinemas on August 4, 2016.

