Michael Douglas' son is out of jail

Cameron Douglas out of jail

Cameron Douglas has been released from prison.

The 37-year-old actor - who is the son of Michael Douglas and his ex-wife Diandra - was sentenced to five years in jail for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010 but had his sentence extended after confessing to smuggling drugs into prison, and spent two years in solitary confinement at Maryland's Cumberland Federal Corrections Institute.

Despite being scheduled for release in 2018, Cameron - who was moved to the low-security Danbury FCI in Connecticut late last year - is now out of prison and living in a halfway house in Brooklyn, New York.

Michael previously slammed the "system" for putting his drug addict son in solitary confinement.

Speaking in 2013, he said: "My son is in federal prison. He's been a drug addict for a large part of his life. Part of the punishments--if you happen to have a slip, and this is for a prisoner who is nonviolent, as about a half-million of our drug-addicted prisoners are--he's spent almost two years in solitary confinement and right now I'm being told that I cannot see him for two years.

"It's been over a year now. And I'm questioning the system. Obviously at first, I was certainly disappointed in my son. But I've reached a point now where I'm very disappointed with the system."

And that same year, Cameron penned a piece for the Huffington Post, in which he criticised the punishments given to non-violent offenders.

He said: "This outdated system pays little, if any, concern to the disease of addiction, and instead punishes it more harshly than many violent crimes.

"I'm not saying that I didn't deserve to be punished, or that I'm worthy of special treatment. I made mistakes and I'll gladly and openly admit my faults. However, I seem to be trapped in a vicious cycle of relapse and repeat, as most addicts are. Unfortunately, whereas the effective remedy for relapse should be treatment, the penal system's 'answer' is to lock the door and throw away the key."

