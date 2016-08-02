Kanye West still wants to run for President

In what is still a better option than Donald Trump, Kanye West has expanded on his intentions to run for President of The United States in 2020.

Despite not really having any sort of political ideologies, which is kind of essential when running for the Oval Office, the rapper instead said: "I just have a view on humanity."

But don't we all Kanye? Don't we all.

Kanye first announced that he'd run for leader of the free world at the MTV Music Awards last year and in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 has spoken about his desire to see the plan through.

“When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views,” Kanye said. “I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth.”

“We are numb. We’re numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year. We’re numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July,” he added. “If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive, I’m going to try to do it.”

Future First Lady Kim Kardashian West has previously told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that her husband was "serious" about a future campaign.

"I know that if he puts his mind to something, he’ll do his best," Kim said at the time.

Looks like it's Kimye to the White House!

