Justin Bieber sides with Kanye West in Taylor Swift feud

Justin Bieber taunts Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber has taunted Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The 22-year-old singer posted a picture of himself on a video call with Kanye West, who she is embroiled in a public feud with, and captioned the image: "Taylor swift what up (sic)."

Taylor, 26, reportedly was not impressed with Justin's on/off relationship with her best pal Selena Gomez, 24, from 2011 to 2014 and it has been claimed that she urged Selena to dump him.

Kanye has recently been involved in a huge public spat with Taylor over his controversial single 'Famous', after she claimed she didn't give him permission to sing about her.

However, his wife Kim Kardashian West decided to leak a series of videos on Snapchat which featured the rapper on the phone to Taylor discussing the controversial lyrics and she appeared to give it the go-ahead.

