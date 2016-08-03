Margot Robbie addresses Suicide Squad Photoshop drama, texts Prince Harry

Margot Robbie addresses Suicide Squad Photoshop drama, reveals she texts Prince Harry

In an interview with NOVA 969's Smallzy’s Surgery, Margot Robbie has addressed the controversy over her Suicide Squad short-shorts that have been made to look shorter in some trailers but not others.

“Can you confirm your shorts’ length is being Photoshopped in the movie trailer?” Smallzy asks Margot in the clip. “Because people think the shorts are longer in some countries where they’re a bit more reserved.”

A visibly shocked Margot responded: “Really?”

The 26-year-old Aussie star, who plays Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, was clearly being informed about the hot pants drama for the first time.

“Having been there on the day,” she said. “They were very small. Wow, I wonder if they did that. That would be extensive Photoshopping!”

Margot’s co-star Cara chimed in: “100 percent…they have to do that,” she said.

It all started when fansite BleeidngCool.com did a side-by-side comparison of the star’s varying shorts’ lengths. Yep, that’s a whole lotta cheek being covered up in the second version.

The Gold Coast-born actress has been on the press circuit for weeks now to promote her role in the DC flick, so it’s no surprise that someone was also going to squeeze out some juicy deets about that time she met Prince Harry.

In fact, she has been texting him!

"He's pretty quick on text actually," she told Extra about the 31-year-old royal, whom she met at a party last year. "Unlike me. I write back four days later, weeks later sometimes."

We wonder what Prince Harry has to say about those short-shorts, Margot.

Suicide Squad hits cinemas on August 4, 2016.

