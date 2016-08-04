Jonah Hill mistook Drake for his nutritionist

Jonah Hill mistook Drake for nutritionist

Whoops! Jonah Hill confused Drake with his nutritionist!

The 32-year-old actor wanted to get in shape after gaining weight for his role in War Dogs, so he visited a dietary expert, who asked him to email him his food intake for the day, leading to an unfortunate mix up.

RELATED: Jonah Hill's terribly awesome infomercial ad

RELATED: Rihanna twerks all over Drake AGAIN!

He recalled: "I was just like at home, and I was bored, I was like 'Oh, I didn't email this guy.' So, I wrote down like yogurt, like salad, chicken, whatever, and I sent it to him.

"I was looking later, like an hour later, through my sent messages. He didn't email back. He usually just says OK or something, and it must've been 'D-R.' because it was 'Doctor', and I'd sent it to Drake.

"So Drake - who I don't know well at all - just got an email from me saying 'Yoghurt, salad, chicken' and then just Jonah at the end of it.' "

Jonah is so embarrassed by the confusion, he joked he will now have to avoid the rapper in the future.

He added: "He never wrote back. Never spoke to the guy. Another guy I've gotta duck for the rest of my life."

The actor had decided to see the nutritionist on advice from his muscular friend and 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum.

He explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "I called Channing Tatum and I was like, 'Hey if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' and he was like 'Yeah, you dumb mother f**ker, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world'.

"He gave me the number of these guys."

It seems Jonah is used to being mocked by his friends, as video footage has emerged of him being startled by Leonardo DiCaprio, with his Wolf of Wall Street co-star pretending to be a fan who was taking pictures of him.

Jonah was standing outside a store when the Revenant actor suddenly appeared in front of him, clicking away on his phone, prompting the Super Bad star to visibly jump in surprise.

When he realised it was his pal, the two men shared a laugh and a hug.

- Bang Showbiz

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.