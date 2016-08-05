Mariah Carey acts like a bridezilla in upcoming docu-series Mariah's World

Mariah acts like a bridezilla in upcoming docu-series Mariah's World

Mariah Carey‘s new reality show Mariah’s World has finally been given a release date.

In a sneak peek for the eight-part series, Mariah is followed around by cameras on her Sweet Sweet Fantasy world tour, and she actually seems to be quite the joker.

"I'd make everything fun," the pop diva confesses, and she can be seen pranking people on the phone by pretending to be her assistant called Pamela!

And while planning her upcoming wedding to James Packer, the 46-year-old singer tells her wedding planner, "I want white tigers and albino elephants", before telling the camera, "I hope he knows I was joking."

The Just Like Heaven songstress has revealed her Aussie billionaire fiancé will appear in the documentary.

"Yes, he's part of the series," she confirmed during a press event in Los Angeles to promote the show. "He's not an entertainer, that's not what he does, so I can't expect him to change his whole thing.

"He's a businessman and that is his world and I don't try to permeate that."

Mariah’s World premieres in Australia on December 5 at 1PM with an encore at 9:30PM on E!

