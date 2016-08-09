Scott Eastwood was warned not to be in Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Things’ music video

He steamed up the screen for Taylor Swift’s 'Wildest Things' music video, but Scott Eastwood almost turned down the role.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 30-year-old son of Clint Eastwood said his agents warned him against taking the steamy role.

RELATED: You won't believe how much Baz Luhrmann's new series cost

RELATED: How Ruby Rose conquered Hollywood after Australia rejected her

“None of my agents wanted me to do it, actually,” he said. “They said, ‘Oh, we don’t want you to do that! Why would you go be Taylor Swift’s boy toy?’ And I said, ‘Why the hell not?’”

At the time of shooting, the actor took to Instagram to show how much fun he had with Taylor, 26.

“What an amazing time working with @taylorswift,” he wrote alongside a snap of the pair. “Not only is she a rock star. But someone I am proud to call a friend. She is a great person and those are hard to find in your life. When you do hold tight.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has mostly been in hiding ever since her feud with Kimye hit the fan.

But never fear, Tay-Tay returned to our social media feeds this week to sing a duet with Nelly.

RELATED: You won't believe how much Baz Luhrmann's new series cost

RELATED: How Ruby Rose conquered Hollywood after Australia rejected her

The pair were helping celebrate the birthday of model and Swift squad member Karlie Kloss' over the weekend when Nelly's 2002 hit Dilemma came on and Taylor was on hand to sing Kelly Rowland's vocals in the song.

While the song plays in the background, Nelly and Taylor dance awkwardly around the stage for a bit trying to reenact the pure love Kelly and Nelly once showed in the original music video.

Yep, it was random.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.