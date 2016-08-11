The new all-female Ocean’s Eleven cast is the stuff of dreams

The new all-female Ocean’s Eleven cast has been announced by Warner Bros...and we're ridiculously excited over the talent.

Rihanna and Mindy Kaling are set to join Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina in the upcoming second reboot of the heist flick.

Cate, 47, and Sandra, 52, will lead the ensemble cast in the new Ocean's Eleven movie rumoured to be called Oceans Echo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seriously, what a cast!

The movie, set to be helmed by The Hunger Games director Gary Ross, is scheduled to begin production this October in New York.

Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh is expected to be heavily involved with the spinoff.

Chances are The Girlfriend Experience director will take over the reigns from Ocean’s Eleven producer Jerry Weintraub, who passed away last year.

Sandra Bullock has been in talks to play the lead in the all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven since 2015.

The original 1960 flick starred Frank Sinatra, but the movie has been remade multiple times since, including the 2001 version which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts.

Hollywood heavyweights Sandra and George have worked together on a series of projects, including Gravity and most recently Our Brand Is Crisis.

