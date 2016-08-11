Why is Hugh Jackman looking so old?

Hugh Jackman shared a photo of himself looking shockingly different to his usual self.
The 47-year-old posted the snap on Instagram and captioned it: "Now that's what I'm talking about!"
But it was his aged appearance that had his 7.8 million followers talking .
"Looking old there," commented one.
Another wrote: "U look old Buddie I thought u were still on ur 40s [sic]."
Although Hugh didn't reveal whether he was in character for a movie or not, his fans speculated that he's playing "Old Man Logan" AKA Wolverine for the third installment to the franchise.
Last year at Comic-Con the Aussie hero confirmed the third Wolverine flick will be based on the Old Man Logan comic book storyline.
"I’ve got three words for you guys: Old Man Logan. " he spilled.
"As I promised, this next time is my last time putting on the claws, it’s one last time."
The series follows Wolverine (now an old man) who survived the extinction of X-Men and lives with his family in a world run by supervillains.
