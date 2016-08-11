Why is Hugh Jackman looking so old?

Hugh Jackman shared a photo of himself looking shockingly different to his usual self.

The 47-year-old posted the snap on Instagram and captioned it: "Now that's what I'm talking about!"

RELATED: Hugh Jackman on his heroic Bondi Beach rescue

RELATED: Hugh Jackman gets ripped for Wolverine sequel

But it was his aged appearance that had his 7.8 million followers talking .

"Looking old there," commented one.

Another wrote: "U look old Buddie I thought u were still on ur 40s [sic]."

Although Hugh didn't reveal whether he was in character for a movie or not, his fans speculated that he's playing "Old Man Logan" AKA Wolverine for the third installment to the franchise.

Last year at Comic-Con the Aussie hero confirmed the third Wolverine flick will be based on the Old Man Logan comic book storyline.



"I’ve got three words for you guys:. " he spilled.

"As I promised, this next time is my last time putting on the claws, it’s one last time."



The series follows Wolverine (now an old man) who survived the extinction of X-Men and lives with his family in a world run by supervillains.



Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram