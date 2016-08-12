Taylor Kinney wants Lady Gaga back, says report

News

Yahoo7 Be /

Taylor Kinney reportedly wants to give his relationship with Lady Gaga another go.

The 35-year-old actor and the chart-topping pop star - who got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 - ended their five-year relationship in July, but have recently started talking again and Taylor hopes they can rekindle their romance.

A source close to the actor said: "Taylor really hopes they'll get back together."

Gaga recently moved her belongings out of Taylor's Chicago apartment, but she opted to keep hold of her heart-shaped 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, giving Taylor hope that they could reunite.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney. Source: Getty

An insider told Us Weekly: "There is absolutely still a chance they can get back together.

"(Gaga) still feels terrible and hopes it can work out."

In the aftermath of their high-profile split, the 'Bad Romance' singer insisted she and Taylor are "soulmates" and appeared to leave the door open to revisiting their love.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soul mates.

"Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."

Later, she added: "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else, and we really love each other."

- Bang Showbiz

