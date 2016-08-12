Taylor Kinney wants Lady Gaga back, says report

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney split over their careers

Taylor Kinney reportedly wants to give his relationship with Lady Gaga another go.

The 35-year-old actor and the chart-topping pop star - who got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 - ended their five-year relationship in July, but have recently started talking again and Taylor hopes they can rekindle their romance.

A source close to the actor said: "Taylor really hopes they'll get back together."

Gaga recently moved her belongings out of Taylor's Chicago apartment, but she opted to keep hold of her heart-shaped 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, giving Taylor hope that they could reunite.

An insider told Us Weekly: "There is absolutely still a chance they can get back together.

"(Gaga) still feels terrible and hopes it can work out."

In the aftermath of their high-profile split, the 'Bad Romance' singer insisted she and Taylor are "soulmates" and appeared to leave the door open to revisiting their love.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soul mates.

"Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."

Later, she added: "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else, and we really love each other."

- Bang Showbiz