Kylie Minogue's getting married in Melbourne this summer

Kylie Minogue's wedding married in Melbourne this summer

It’s a happy day for Kylie Minogue, and an even happier day for ‘Straya, with new reports claiming our very own pop princess is getting hitched in Melbourne this summer!

Yep, the singer is reportedly gearing up to say ‘I do’ to fiancé Joshua Sasse, 28, in her home city later this year, and she wants it to be a full-on fan affair.

The 48-year-old has set her sights on St Paul’s Cathedral for the ceremony, according to NW Magazine, and her little sister Dannii Minogue, 44, has been enlisted as maid of honour, natch.

But what’s a girl to wear for such a fancy do? Apparently, the babin’ bride-to-be has settled on having a custom-made gown created by British designer Ralph and Russo – the brains behind the to-die-for beaded frock she wore for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday earlier this year.

Even more exciting though is the fact Kyls is planning to stream the whole thing on huge screens for fans in the city centre! OMFG!

While the smitten kittens are yet to confirm the reports, it’s looking like it could be legit, particularly given how quickly they shut down previous wedding talk, including rumours they snuck off for a low-key Greek ceremony in June.

"Apparently I was at a big fat Greek wedding... wish I'd been there! @kylieminogue," Joshua tweeted, adding the hashtag, "#rumoursrumoursrumours".

To be fair though, it was Joshua himself who get everyone talking by posting a poem titled To My Wife by William Ernest Henley on Insta. Tease!

It read: "Take, dear, my little sheaf of songs, For, old or new, All that is good in them belongs Only to you; And, singing as when all was young, They will recall Those others, lived but left unsung - The best of all."

Cute!

