Justin Bieber accuses Selena Gomez of cheating with Zayn Malik

Justin Bieber has emerged with fresh new claims that Selena Gomez cheated on him with Zayn Malik.

After Selena accused Justin of cheating on her "multiple times" in a nasty Instagram feud, Justin responded: "I cheated..oh I forgot about you and Zayn?"

Whoa.

RELATED: Selena Gomez slams Justin Bieber for defending Sofia Richie

RELATED: Justin Bieber to 'quit' Instagram following 'mean' comments about his new girlfriend Sofia Richie

The drama all started when Selena Gomez slammed The Biebs for sharing photos of his new rumoured girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The Same Old Love singer blasted Justin for threatening to change his Instagram account to "private", after fans trolled Sofia.

"If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - it should be special between you two only," she wrote.

"Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you."

Justin hit back: "It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still trying to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I’m not one for anyone receiving hate."

"I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers."

But things escalated when Selena accused the Sorry singer of cheating.

"Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All Love," she commented.

Something tells us this saga is far from over...

Justin dated Selena on and off from 2011 to 2014.

The 22-year-old previously spoke about how she and Bieber have a unique relationship.

"I support him. I think I always will. I'm upset when he's upset. I'm happy when he's happy. I don't want anything bad ever to happen to him. It hurts me. That's all," she revealed.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram