Marco Pierre-White Jr. appears in court after accused of stealing ex’s bankcard!

Marco Pierre White Jr. was cut off after $350,000 drug binge

Marco Pierre White Jr. appeared at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court today, after he was accused of spending thousands of his ex girlfriend’s money.

The 21-year-old UK Big Brother star allegedly took Carin Evans’ bank card and went on a $6500 spending spree.

RELATED: Marco Pierre White Jr. is spotted with mystery woman after rehab

RELATED: BBUK’s Laura Carter ‘Marco was better in bed than Justin Bieber’

RELATED: Big Brother UK star Laura Carter regrets sex with Marco Pierre White Jr.

RELATED: Marco Pierre White Jr. was cut off after $350,000 drug binge

Apparently, Marco failed to surrender to police and was arrested in Bristol last Saturday.

“He evaded the police and did not contact them,” says prosecutor Tom Gill. “When they tracked him down in Bristol he tried to evade them again.”

The famous chef’s son also tested positive for cocaine after his arrest.

“He denies using the card but he accepts he was in a relationship with her but it ended badly,” says his lawyer Carl Newman. “She fabricated this to get back at him.”

Marco has been bailed on the terms he stays at his home address and will face trial on November 23.

Marco was the first housemate to be kicked out of the 2016 season of Big Brother in the UK, after he engaged in an X-rated romp with fellow contestant Laura Carter.

Despite claiming that his 36-year-old fianceé Kim Melville-Smith had given him a "hall pass" for his time on the show, Marco later admitted that maybe there was a little confusion as to what that entailed.

Marco and Laura caused controversy after the tattooed star was seen sucking Laura's nipples on camera.

They were also shown having naked make-out sessions in the hot tub and admitted to having sex in the same room as their housemates.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.