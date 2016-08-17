Mia Freedman mum shamed over son's 'violent' birthday cake

Media personality Mia Freedman has claimed that she was trolled on Facebook after sharing a video of her eight-year-old son smashing a birthday cake.

Mia Freedman got mum-shamed for son's 'violent' birthday cake

The cake, made by Sydney Smash cakes, is kind of like a cake-pinata that needs to be smashed to get to the lollies on the inside.

The 44-year-old took to her Mamamia website to break down the debacle.

“Kids’ birthday cakes tend to bring out extreme emotions in people,” she wrote. “They are fertile ground for judgement...It’s not every day your kid’s birthday cake gets trolled.”

Mia added later in her piece that some people didn’t like the concept of the cake, claiming that “hitting encourages violence”.

“They did not like the way it as consumed,” she wrote. “In a frenzy of little fingers snatching at the spoils."

One particularly angry comment on her post read: “Horrible..horrible ..horrible! Violent attack on cake followed by greedy me me me grab for sweets! No wonder kids think manners are of no importance. There are many better ways of having fun...let them help you BAKE a cake and find out what goes into one...eg EGGS! Boys find enough ways to beat each other around, surely?”

While other fans were more on the fence about the whole thing.

“Not my idea of teaching kids to not act like a pack of animals,” one follower wrote. “But hey perhaps once a year at a birthday let them go wild. Life is so serious so maybe I need to chill out too and reassess decorum at a kids birthday party.”

But a lot of the commentators were in support of Mia, calling out for people to lighten up.

One person wrote: “Call child protective services…’In a shocking display of parenting a group of children were subject to a Smash Cake made of lollies at a children's birthday party’...the horror of it all....lighten ‘up people...it's only a cake!”

