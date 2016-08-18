J.K Rowling confirms three more Harry Potter books!

There will be THREE more Harry Potter stories

After delighting fans with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, J.K. Rowling has announced that she's planning on releasing THREE more books through her digital publishing company Pottermore.

That's right Potter heads, not one, not two, but THREE new e-books are coming your way.

All three e-books are set to drop on September 6 so there's not that long to wait!

The 51-year-old author confirmed that while Harry's story has ended with Cursed Child, the new short series will focus on the many hidden secrets around the different characters within the Harry Potter series.

"He goes on a very big journey during these two plays and then, yeah, I think we’re done. This is the next generation, you know… So, I’m thrilled to see it realized so beautifully but, no, Harry is done now," she recently told Reuters.

We're thrilled to announce Pottermore Presents, a trio of eBooks published in September: https://t.co/ybfduo594d pic.twitter.com/7t10kHY5g8 — Pottermore (@pottermore) August 17, 2016

The new books are also set to tie up a lot of loose ends from the series as well! So whether it be learning more about the creepy Azkaban prison or unearthing mysteries around potions master Horace Slughorn, we are going to have a whole heap of questions answered!

People have reported that the series will feature original writings from J.K Rowling as well additional information from the Pottermore archives.

Get ready for the magic!

