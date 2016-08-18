Mel Gibson tells Sam Armytage: ‘We've all made mistakes'

Mel Gibson tells Sam Armytage: ‘I miss Australia’

He's no stranger to controversy and drama, but appearing on Sunrise this morning, Mel Gibson says he's a changed man.

"We’ve all made mistakes at some stage," he told host Sam Armytage about his recent movie, Blood Father, in which he plays an ex-con who reunites with his estranged wayward 16-year old daughter in a bid to save her from being murdered by a gang of drug dealers.

"It’s about redemption," he adds.

The 60-year-old also revealed he'd love to relocate to Australia one day.

"I missed [Australia] more when I came back to film," says the actor-turned-director of his latest flick, Hacksaw Ridge. "I might move back here. I’m kinda a nomad, I kinda pitch a tent here or there."

RELATED: Mel Gibson drops the 'F' bomb on the red carpet

RELATED: BE hits the red carpet with all the stars from Mel Gibson's 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Mel moved from Sydney to New York when he was 12 years old. He went on to study acting at the Australian National Institute of Dramatic Art, and was part of the Australian film renaissance of the 1970s and 1980s, finding fame in the film Mad Max in 1979.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.