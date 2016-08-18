Samuel Johnson opens up about his unconventional childhood

Samuel Johnson opened up about his childhood in a very candid Facebook post.

The Molly star wrote that he wanted to "lift the curtain on the Johnson clan" to celebrate reaching 350,000 Facebook likes on his charity page, Love Your Sister.

He wrote: "This is a picture from a paper in the 70's, featuring my dad holding my sister Hilde, while mum makes coin shooting pool. My mum was one of the first women to go and shark the fellas in men-only bars. My dad was stay at home before the term was coined. And mum and dad were both bi-sexual. Looking back, I suppose we were fairly progressive. I like to think we still are.

"Mum and dad have both had their time here and I can only imagine what they might make of all this Love Your Sister nonsense.

"My sister Connie is fighting the cancer in her back in the Canberra Hospital tonight. My other sister Hilde (pictured with dad) is probably on her way home from another demanding 12 hour shift as a P.O.

"And I'm sitting in my bush shack staring at old clippings and realising how f*cking lucky I am. We're mostly dead and half on our knees, but I'll be f*cked if this family hasn't epitomised what family should be. Out and f*cking proud.

He added: "Needless to say, Love Your Sister proudly supports gender equality and free love for all. Hurry up government people, we were on to this sh*t decades ago."

Got to love his honesty!

