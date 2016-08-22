Josh and Diane spotted enjoying serious PDA a month after split

Although Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger announced their shock split in July, new pics of the pair have surfaced showing them looking very much in love.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger fuel speculation they're back on

Jodi (as we have just decided to calll them) were spotted looking like smitten kittens at LAX airport over the weekend.

Joshua dropped the actress as the airport when they were photographed embracing.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger embrace at airport one month after split. Photo: https://t.co/vALHbuMRXL pic.twitter.com/y6WTofeWUc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 21, 2016

Maybe romance isn't dead after all!

The pair called time on their relationship in July after 10 years together.

Representatives for Diane, 40 and Joshua, 38, told PEOPLE: "Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends."

Diane started dating Josh after she split from her husband of five years, French director Guillaume Canet.

In March, the Inglorious Basterds actress revealed she had moved to New York to be with Joshua while he was appearing in off-Broadway play Smart People but admitted she was unsure about tying the knot again.

Asked if she would consider marrying again, she said: "Welcome to my dilemma.

"I just moved to New York. I need to unpack and buy some house stuff, like candles and books.

"[Moving here] was a major commitment. That's a big step into adulthood for me, to allow that time for someone else out of my time."

