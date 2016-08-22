EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey joke about Ed Sheeran's cameo on Bridget Jones’s Baby

EXCLUSIVE: Rene Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey joke about Ed Sheeran being a diva on the set of Bridget Jones’s Baby!

Renee Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey are currently on Aussie soil promoting their new flick, Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Be caught up with the duo at a photo-call for the movie to find out what it was really like working together...

“We wasted so much time. It was your fault,” Zellweger, 47, tells Patrick about not being able to keep a straight face during filming.

“It was fun getting Colin [Firth] to laugh,” the actor, best known as 'Dr. McDreamy' from his Grey's Anatomy days, reveals.

And despite nailing her British accent in the films, Renee admits it wasn’t an easy thing to do.

“I had so much help!” she says. “I had a cool red-headed lady standing by ready to smack me!”

Fortunately for Patrick, he plays an American called Jack Qwant in the film.

“I was the American, I didn’t have to work so much,” he says. “My British accent is terrible. I did the Importance of Being Earnest and one of my reviews was that my accent wasn’t so good.

“It’s a real challenge and a real art to get that accent correct.”

Ed Sheeran also made a brief cameo in the third instalment of the movie franchise.

“He was very difficult,” Patrick, 50, jokes. “You know how rock stars can be, unpredictable, late… I actually didn’t have any scenes with him!” LOL!

So what are their thoughts on Bridget finally becoming a mum?

“I think there would be a lot of improvisation,” Renee says. “I’d put my money on Bridget, I reckon she’d be a great mum.”

