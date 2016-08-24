Bella Thorne confirms she's bisexual after Snapchat kiss

Bella Thorne has confirmed she’s bisexual after a picture emerged of her in an embrace with another woman earlier this week.

A fan asked the 18-year-old former Disney darling on Twitter: “So are you bisexual?” to which she replied: “Yes.”

Aww thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone. I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ #pride — bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 23, 2016

On Monday, Thorne shared a Snapchat post of her holding two polaroid pictures of her kissing an unidentified woman.

The Shake It Up is currently single after splitting up from Gregg Sulkin, 24, her boyfriend of over a year, last week.

RELATED: Bella Thorne gets her eyebrows inked and Snapchats the whole thing

RELATED: Hunger Games star comes out as bisexual

They said in a joint statement: "After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship.

“We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best."