Lindy Klim on dating: "I didn't think anybody would want me"

Lindy Klim admits she feared she would ever find love again after splitting from her ex-husband Michael Klim.

Lindy Klim on being single: "I didn't think anybody would want me"

The mother-of-three ended her marriage with the former Olympian earlier this year, and says she initially struggled to come to terms with being a single mum.

"I didn't think anybody would want me," she said to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Lindy Klim 's new man can't take his eyes off her at Fashion Week

RELATED: Michael Klim steps out with his new girlfriend

She explains: "I've got three children [Stella, Rocco and Frankie] and that's a lot to take on."

But it wasn't long before she was swept off her feet by her current partner, Adam Ellis, who she was first spotted with in May.

"Adam is amazing and I'm really fortunate that I found him," she gushed.

"It's been a tough little while for me, but I'm really happy now."

In February, Michael announced he and Lindy were separating after nine years of marriage.

The pair share three children together, daughters Stella, 10, and Frankie, four, and Rocco.

Michael is currently dating fashion designer Desiree Deravi.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram