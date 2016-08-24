It's been a big year of change for Jodi Anasta, with the star returning to our screens and picking up a new role on Neighbours.

“Braith is an incredible dad": Jodi Anasta praises her ex as she juggles being a working mother

But as the mother-of-one settles into the series, she's thankful she has the support of her family and friends as she navigates acting with being a single mother.

Speaking to Be at the Myer Spring 2016 launch on Tuesday night, Jodi only had kind words when it came to the support ex-husband Braith Anasta offers when it comes to co-parenting their two-year-old daughter Aleeia.

“Braith is an incredible dad and I’m blessed that I can I have this incredible job and I have support from him," Jodi told Be.

"I know that our dynamic is working and more so than anything, we can all see it in her.”

With the former Home and Away star splitting her time between Sydney and the Neighbours set in Melbourne, Jodi said the time away from Aleeia was something she had to get used to, however she hopes she is setting a good example for her daughter.

“I miss her so much, I guess that’s one of the biggest downfalls, but at the end of the day I’m following my dreams and I hope she can take inspiration from that and just know that she can set her sights on anything and do it and work," she said.

"I hope I’m teaching her something and as long a I have the right amount of time with her, then I feel like I have made the right decision.”

Since splitting with Braith at the end of last year, Jodi has been focusing on her career and is loving being back on set, despite some initial nerves about going back to work.

“It’d probably been about a year since I had done any acting, so when this role came up it was a bit of a daunting experience," Jodi said.

"I knew I would have to put a lot of work into it, to touch back onto what I knew before, it was a bit of a process but you just have to tap into things that you know about yourself and the information that is in there and bring that out again. Lots of acting lessons and things like that and hope for the best, that’s all you can do.”

Jodi also gushed about her new role saying she couldn't be happier in Ramsay Street.

“I’m absolutely loving it. Going back and forth, it is tough and I do long hours but just being on set and knowing that I’m in my happy place and I’m absolutely loving what I’m doing and I’m loving that fast paced television again. My character… Oh my gosh… She’s hilarious and she keeps me on my toes."

The Myer Ambassador also spoke of relating to the brand's spring season motto as she continues down her new life path.

“It’s actually incredible because the Myer phase for this is ‘new light’ and it’s just so appropriate because it’s something that resonates with me,” she said.

