The one thing Miley did to win Liam back

Miley Cyrus skips work to be with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has been notably quiet since she rekindled her romance with Liam Hemsworth at the end of last year.

"Miley is a changed person, and she actually seems to enjoy it," a source tells PEOPLE.

“It seemed she was just making changes [when they first got back together] to please him.”

But now, it seems the 23-year-old songstress is “very happy” living a more low-key life!

So does this mean no more twerking and nipple pasties?

"Miley is doing yoga and seems very healthy," adds the insider.

"She rarely parties and is taking better care of herself."

Apparently she and Hemsworth, 26, are living in adjacent homes in Malibu, so they can see each other whenever they want.

"With Liam back in her life, she seems to enjoy it much more," adds the source.

It’s hard to believe that just under a year ago Miley was wearing belt straps to cover her modesty at the MTV VMAs and having beef with Nicki Minaj.

And in just over six months ago she was performing topless on stage dressed as a unicorn with Pamela Anderson!

With the 2016 VMAs fast approaching on Monday, will Miley even show up, let alone turn up in some outlandish outfit while smoking weed on stage? (Remember that?)

It was just three years ago she made headlines for dirty dancing on Robin Thicke at the controversial event.

RIP to Miley's serial twerking alter ego.

