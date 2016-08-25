Why Hemsy made John Krasinski turn down Captain America

Turns out John Krasinski could have played the role that put Chris Evans on Hollywood's radar... well, if it wasn't for Chris Hemsworth that is.

John Krasinski recalled to Conan O'Brien about his failed audition to play the role way back around 2010 or so.

“It was a big deal for me,” he says in the clip from the talk show. “I mean, first of all, I love those Marvel movies. I love superheroes. I love imagination. When they asked me to test, they actually allowed me to put on the suit. I was on a set, it was all very interesting.

RELATED: Emily Blunt stole her epic 'Devil Wears Prada' insult from a mum at the supermarket

RELATED: You have to see inside Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's $8 million mansion

“I was putting on the suit, just watching,” he continues. “I was like, ‘This is so amazing.’ And I got about right to my waist, I was still shirtless, feeling pretty good about myself, wasn’t [in the shape he was in for] 13 Hours yet, but felt pretty good.

"And all of a sudden, Chris Hemsworth walked by as Thor and he’s like, ‘Hey, mate.’ And I went, ‘I’m good. This is stupid. I shouldn’t. That’s OK. I’m not Captain America,’” he says, laughing about Chris' much-lauded fitness.

John was one of several actors that wound up losing out on the role to Chris Evans. That list reportedly included Channing Tatum, Ryan Phillippe, and Garrett Hedlund.

But he did eventually wind up bulking up for 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and has stayed in shape in advance of his next undertaking, a 10-episode Jack Ryan series on Amazon.

Words by Will Lerner for Yahoo TV, edited by Yahoo7 Be.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram