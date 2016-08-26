Asher’s steamy sex scene with Offspring’s new hottie

Offspring got seriously sexy this week with Asher Keddie having her third racy sex scene of the season.

Asher Keddie’s steamy sex scene with Offspring’s new hottie

The 42-year-old hopped into bed during Wednesday night's episode with Alexander England, who plays her new colleague at St Francis Hospital, Harry Crewe…and it got steamy.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelor’s Noni: ‘I want to be the next Bachelorette’

RELATED: The Bachelor recap episode 9: Richie gets blindfolded!

Earlier in the season, Asher’s character, Nina, had another racy sex scene with her off-screen husband Vincent Fantauzzo.

Vincent made a cameo on the series a few weeks ago as a friend of Nina’s half-brother.

Meanwhile, Asher Keddie recently talked about maintaining a work/life balance. According to her, it’s impossible.

“I really just don’t think the ‘balance’ is achievable,” the Gold Logie winner said at a panel for Women in TV and Film on Hamilton Island. “You just have to take it day by day.

“I often have 15 to 16 hour days and I have two young children, both with different needs at seven years and 16 months - and, as well, a husband who is working incredibly hard and prolifically. I just think the balance is quite impossible but if you have support within your workplace that certainly makes a difference.

“But it is obviously very different in other industries, We are able to achieve what we need to if the support is there. We have a producer who is incredibly supportive and ‘wants’ us to have babies, if that is our choice, so that is all due to our show’s producer, Imogen Banks."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram