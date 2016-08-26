The Rock's highest-earning thank you vid is THE BEST!

He may have been named the highest-earning actor by Forbes magazine, but Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is still as humble as ever.

The Rock's highest-earning vid is THE BEST!

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old star posted a video of himself in the gym and thanked his fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you so much guys for all the messages and for all the love,” he gushed. “As many of you know Forbes magazine made it official that I’m the highest paid actor on the planet, and I’m so grateful.

“There’s a lot of high fives going on in my team, because they know we did it together, as we did it together, there’s no greatness achieved alone. We did it together as a team.”

The Fast 8 actor went on to say he just wants to improve his life and that he'd still be the same person without all the money.

“I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you, I’m grateful for you. The reason why my relationship with the fans is so strong is because, you can strip this all away from me, I wouldn’t like it, but if you stripped it away from me, I’m going to be in some gym at four in the morning just trying to improve my life, like a lot of you guys out there.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”

The former wrestler has been named Hollywood's highest paid actor, surging up Forbes magazine's annual list from 11th place last year.

The hunk raked in $64.5 million between June 2015-June 2016 - doubling his 2015 earnings - with a large amount coming from roles in 'San Andreas' HBO series Ballers and the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as upfront fees from 'Fast 8' and Baywatch.

