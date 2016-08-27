Hamish Blake to appear on The Bachelor

Hamish Blake has revealed some wet-your-pants-kind-of-exciting news: he will guest star in an upcoming episode of The Bachelor.

The hilarious star told his co-host Andy Lee that he will appear on the reality show... dressed up a toddler.

"As you know, I’m a fan of the TV show The Bachelor," he said to Andy. "And it’s always been my dream to have you be the Bachelor."

"As part of my campaign to get insider knowledge and to start buttering up the producers, earlier this year I was offered the chance to create a date on The Bachelor. I went to the mansion. I set up a date for Richie. It airs next Thursday night."

Now that's an episode we WON'T be missing.

He continued: "The producers said, ‘Would you want to do a date for Richie?

"I said, ‘Look, I’ll do this, but make no bones about it, this is not going to be sunshine and lollipops for Richie. I’m here to pressure test him.’"

"Richie picks his girl, takes them out the front," he explained.

"He doesn’t know what’s going on. I said listen, The Bachelor is fun but life is not all jetskis, helicopters, going on picnics and stuff. Life is hard. Life is real. If you really want to test your relationship, see how you go with a toddler. If you can try and have a day out with a toddler and still get some time to yourself, then congratulations, you guys might work.'"

"So I dressed up as a three-year-old for the day and I put them to the test," Hamish spilled.

"I became a kid called Rory and I made sure I gave Richie the worst day of his life. And if he wasn’t looking after me at any stage I could cancel their date."

SO GOOD.

In the meantime, let's start a petition to make Andy Lee the next Bachelor.

